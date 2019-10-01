7097 State Route 104, Oswego

October 1, 2019 Fitzgibbons

7097 State Route 104

Oswego, NY 13126

$105,000

Quality built and well maintained Ranch style Home close to Oswego College and Downtown. Home complete with Vinyl siding, newer windows, Brand New Dishwasher, Remodeled Bathroom and Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled Large entryway could be used as an additional Bedroom or recreation room. Extensive Drainage system installed around the perimeter for a clean and dry basement. Good size yard, plenty of parking, low Utilities and first floor living space!

Courtesy of:

Brendan Benson
Licensed NYS Real Estate Sales Person
Office: (315) 342-5000 x 709
Cell: (315) 256-4066
Email: [email protected]

Click Our Logo Below to View Listing!

About Fitzgibbons 24 Articles
Content Paid for by Fitzgibbons Real Estate and Insurance. 44 E Bridge St #1 Oswego, NY 13126 PH: (315) 342-5000 FX: (315) 342-5200