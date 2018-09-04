9/11 Memorial, Flag Ceremony Set On Campus

OSWEGO TOWN – The SUNY Oswego College Republicans club will sponsor the tradition 9/11 memorial ceremony and flag distribution on campus in conjunction with the Young Americans for Freedom club.

The Sept. 5 ceremony will start with memorial speeches from campus and local officials at 4 p.m. at the Campus Center front lawn near the ice arena entrance.

Following these speeches, students from several student organizations will lay out 2,996 flags in memory of the lives we lost from the tragic events of 9/11.

With 13 special flags marked for the SUNY Oswego Alumni who lost their lives.

All of the flags will remain up, in honor of those who lost their lives for a period beginning Sept. 5 and ending Sept. 12.

