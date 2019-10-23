9 Harris St

Fulton, NY 13069

$173,500

Move right in to this beautiful Ranch style home and run your own business from home. Very profitable business for many years with a separate area for the Daycare, or could be an In law suite! So many upgrades/additions have been made to this very Unique property. Start with a 40 x 38 ft. 5 car garage with Electric and Water concrete floors and plumbed for an additional Bathroom. Fully landscaped yard with a perimeter drainage system which keeps the basement clean and dry. Interior includes: Hardwood floors, Newer windows, Updated Bathroom, Hot Water heater, remodeled Breezeway, Exterior doors and more. Additional driveway space added for plenty of off street parking and a Carport. Large backyard with 2 sheds for storage. Quiet street, but very close to Downtown Fulton and its Amenities.

