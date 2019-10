9 Thistle Drive

Oswego, NY 13126

$159,900

Located in the very desirable Trillium Gardens Sub Division, this home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. Contemporary Design with Cathedral Ceiling, 4 season Sunroom, Central Air, Eat in Kitchen with a Gas fireplace, and first floor laundry. High and dry Basement. Double wide Concrete Driveway leads to a large 2 car Garage.

