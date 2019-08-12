9th Annual Suicide Prevention Event Set September 21

OSWEGO, NY – There are those among us living in pain, with scars that no one can see. They are our friends and even family members; all survivors of suicide.

Suicide is a national public health crisis and is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 34-year-olds and the third leading cause of death for 35 to 44-year-olds.

When someone close to us takes their own life, we are the ones who suffer; continually asking why? What could I have done?

One local woman has taken that anguish and channeled it into something positive.

Hundreds of suicide survivors (those who have lost someone to suicide) and mental health advocates will gather to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention as they participate in the SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education’s “Stride to Save Lives.”

Once again, Jamie Leszcyznski is chair of the local event.

SAVE works to prevent suicide through public awareness and education, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and serves as a resource to those touched by suicide.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, at SUNY Oswego; it will take place in the quad outside the campus center as well as in the food court of the campus center.

Proceeds raised will benefit SAVE.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. with the event kicking off at 11 a.m.

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to participate.

Local musician Brett Falso will perform.

Plenty of free parking is available.

The event will also include a memorial walk.

Participants are invited to raise funds for their efforts, with each participant receiving a free T-shirt at the $50 fundraising level if they register by September 1.

Advance registration is preferred.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Executive Director of SAVE, Dr. Dan Reidenberg.

Dr. Reidenberg has done extensive work with adolescents and adults who have serious and persistent mental illnesses or who are chemically dependent.

He is a consultant to psychologists, attorneys, and businesses on healthcare and legal matters, is a nationally and internationally sought after speaker and sits on numerous national expert panels for suicide prevention and mental health issues with many published articles and authored the chapter on suicide for the book Adolescent Health.

Dr. Reidenberg has developed one of only three evidence-based programs for school suicide prevention listed on the National Registry of Evidence-based Practices and Programs, several other best practice materials and he led a team that included senior leadership from Facebook, Google, Yahoo, YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft, WordPress, Tumblr and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in developing the next generation of suicide prevention technology for the online industry.

Public Health Crisis

Suicide is a national public health crisis; it can happen to anyone, as crystallized by the death of award-winning actor/comedian Robin Williams.

To learn more about SAVE, visit www.save.org or call 952-946-7998.

Or, contact Leszczynski, 315-523-1154

[email protected]

