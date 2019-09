OSWEGO – The annual Pride Fest brought in members of the Oswego community to show support and pride in the LGBTQ+ community today, Sept. 14 at the Veteran’s Stage.

Although there was no parade this year, attendees were able to join Queens For A Cause on stage and have fun while perusing the vendors’ tents.

