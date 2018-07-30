A Glimpse Of Harborfest 2018

OSWEGO – Here is a little look back at some of the sights from Harborfest 2018.

Harborfest goers enjoy a nice meal, a pulled pork sundae. Harborfest goers place a push pin in the state or country they are from. The Oswego Bookmobile had books galore for all youngsters Making crafts at the Novelis tent Nik and the Nice Guys horns perform Tiger puppet from Camp Hollis A girl gives her little brother a plastic necklace during the parade Playing the Pick a Duck game Going for a pony ride in West Park Some East Park vendors Youngsters enjoy Oswego Health’s obstacle course Balloons were handed out encouraging people to do acts of kindness in memory of a young cancer victim Here comes the sun! A giant puppet and its handlers Nik and the Nice Guys’ Nice Girls Kids playing with the Novelis Can Man Little girl dressed like Anna from the movie “Frozen.” The Ferris Wheel at night Little girl playing the ring toss game Kids talking with McGruff the crime dog A Harborfest sunset The National Anthem was performed to open the festival. Members of the Oswego Girl Scouts presented the colors Bean bag toss A young fan inches his way closer to the main stage Cheering on the band Food vendors made sure no one went hungry Two members of teh NY National Guard share a laugh at Harborfest McGruff the Crime Dog meets 101 Dalmatians The crowd settles in to hear their favorite bands Balloon hats were popular this year Almost Queen Parade pals Mayor Billy Barlow welcomes everyone to Harborfest 2018 Kids play inside the Children’s Museum of Oswego’s tent at Novelis Family Park. Seven-year-old Mason Shatraw cools off with an ice cream. Members of Oswego Police Department walked through Harborfest to ensure safety and socialize with the community. Kids work together outside the CMOO tent at Novelis Park. Tim Nekritz captured this fireworks photo from the old railroad bridge.

