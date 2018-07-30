A Glimpse Of Harborfest 2018

OSWEGO – Here is a little look back at some of the sights from Harborfest 2018.
Harborfest goers enjoy a nice meal, a pulled pork sundae.
Harborfest goers place a push pin in the state or country they are from.
The Oswego Bookmobile had books galore for all youngsters
Making crafts at the Novelis tent
Nik and the Nice Guys horns perform
Tiger puppet from Camp Hollis
A girl gives her little brother a plastic necklace during the parade
Playing the Pick a Duck game
Going for a pony ride in West Park
Some East Park vendors
Youngsters enjoy Oswego Health’s obstacle course
Balloons were handed out encouraging people to do acts of kindness in memory of a young cancer victim
Here comes the sun!
A giant puppet and its handlers
Nik and the Nice Guys’ Nice Girls
Kids playing with the Novelis Can Man
Little girl dressed like Anna from the movie “Frozen.”
The Ferris Wheel at night
Little girl playing the ring toss game
Kids talking with McGruff the crime dog
A Harborfest sunset
The National Anthem was performed to open the festival. Members of the Oswego Girl Scouts presented the colors
Bean bag toss
A young fan inches his way closer to the main stage
Cheering on the band
Food vendors made sure no one went hungry
Two members of teh NY National Guard share a laugh at Harborfest
McGruff the Crime Dog meets 101 Dalmatians
The crowd settles in to hear their favorite bands
Balloon hats were popular this year
Almost Queen
Parade pals
Mayor Billy Barlow welcomes everyone to Harborfest 2018
Kids play inside the Children’s Museum of Oswego’s tent at Novelis Family Park.
Seven-year-old Mason Shatraw cools off with an ice cream.
Members of Oswego Police Department walked through Harborfest to ensure safety and socialize with the community.
Kids work together outside the CMOO tent at Novelis Park.
Tim Nekritz captured this fireworks photo from the old railroad bridge.
