A Healthy Start Begins with On-Time Vaccinations

OSWEGO COUNTY – To celebrate the importance of immunizations for a healthy start and throughout our lives, and to make sure children are protected with all the vaccines they need, the Oswego County Health Department is joining with partners nationwide in recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month.

National Immunization Awareness Month is a reminder that children need vaccines right from the start. Immunizations give parents the safe, proven power to protect their children from 14 serious and potentially deadly diseases before age 2.

The first week of the month will focus on babies and young children and emphasize that a healthy start for little ones begins with on-time vaccinations.

“Children who don’t receive recommended vaccines are at risk of getting many diseases that can have serious consequences,” said Anna McNamara, RN, Immunization Coordinator for Oswego County. “Every dose of every vaccine is important to protect your child and others in the community from infectious diseases. Talk to your child’s doctor or other health care professional to make sure they are up to date on all the vaccines he or she needs.”

Today’s childhood vaccines protect against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases, including mumps, measles, whooping cough and flu.

There are many important reasons to make sure your child is vaccinated:

– Immunizations can protect your child.

– Vaccination is safe and effective.

– Immunization can save your family time and money.

– Immunization protects future generations by reducing the prevalence of serious diseases.

When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk and can spread diseases to others in their family and community.

Those at risk include babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.

Parents are encouraged to stop by and visit Oswego County Health Department’s table at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on Thursdays in August between 4 and 8 p.m. to learn more about the importance of immunizations.

The Oswego County Health Department holds walk-in immunization clinics every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.

Shots are also available the third Tuesday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Health Department offices in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. Appointments are required for the Pulaski clinic.

Those planning to visit one of these locations should bring immunization records and all insurance cards with them.

The health department only accepts cash or checks for payment.

The department accepts all UMR plans, Empire, Excellus BCBS, Fidelis, United Health Care Medicare and Medicaid plans, Medicaid, and Medicare.

For those covered by other insurance providers, the health department will provide a receipt that may be submitted to an insurance provider for possible reimbursement.

For those who are uninsured, the county health department may be able to provide the vaccine at a reduced rate.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Those who have questions about vaccinations should call their health care provider or the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547.

