A Huge Thank You From Harborfest

Oswego Harborfest conducted a “Half-Way to Harborfest” chicken BBQ on February 2 at Gibby’s Irish Pub.

Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc., would like to thank all those that supported this special event including Gibby Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish, along with the following businesses:

Burke’s Do It Best Home Center, Oswego County Tourism, Dan Rupert Woodworking, Shelby Locksmith, Paul’s Big M, Price Chopper, Mohawk Health Care and Eagle Beverage.

Additionally, thank you to the Harborfest board members and staff and to volunteers Sue Hall, Patty Harrington, and Judy Pratt for all they did to make this event very successful.

2019’s Oswego Harborfest dates are July 25-28.

For opportunities on vendors (food, commercial, arts and crafts), marketing, as well as individual and business memberships, or any other questions or concerns, please contact the office at 315-343-6858, or email us at [email protected]

Carol M. Dillabough

