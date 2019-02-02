A. Jim Richardson, 75

February 2, 2019 Contributor

PHOENIX, NY – A. Jim Richardson, 75, of Pennellville, NY, passed away, with his family by his side, on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019.

He was born in Syracuse, NY, Feb. 3, 1943.

A. Jim Richardson
He was a millwright journeyman for Local 1163 Syracuse.

Jim’s passion included vintage antique clocks and vintage outboard engines.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harriet (Obie) and Allen Jay Richardson; his sister, L. Julie Wallace; a nephew, Mark J. Wallace.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Linda L. (Whorrall) Richardson; his children, James A. Richardson, Julie Marie (Robert) Russo and Joseph Jay (Sandra) Richardson; one grandson, Anthony Richardson all of Phoenix; a brother-in-law, Ronnie J. Wallace; one nephew, Mitchell L. Wallace; one niece, Michelle L. Wallace.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday Feb. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

Spring burial with graveside services in Pennellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to: Hospice of CNY
in Jim’s memory.

