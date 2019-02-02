PHOENIX, NY – A. Jim Richardson, 75, of Pennellville, NY, passed away, with his family by his side, on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019.

He was born in Syracuse, NY, Feb. 3, 1943.

He was a millwright journeyman for Local 1163 Syracuse.

Jim’s passion included vintage antique clocks and vintage outboard engines.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harriet (Obie) and Allen Jay Richardson; his sister, L. Julie Wallace; a nephew, Mark J. Wallace.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Linda L. (Whorrall) Richardson; his children, James A. Richardson, Julie Marie (Robert) Russo and Joseph Jay (Sandra) Richardson; one grandson, Anthony Richardson all of Phoenix; a brother-in-law, Ronnie J. Wallace; one nephew, Mitchell L. Wallace; one niece, Michelle L. Wallace.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday Feb. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

Spring burial with graveside services in Pennellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to: Hospice of CNY

in Jim’s memory.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...