A Kaleidoscope Of Color

OSWEGO – The Oswego Fair Housing Council recently announced the winners of its annual coloring contest during an awards ceremony.

The annual competition celebrates the Fair Housing Act of 1968, marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Community Bank, Pathfinder Bank, and Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego donated prizes for the winners.

From left are Aidan Call of Fulton, first place, ages 8 to 12; Emma Shumway of Pulaski, third place, ages 8 to 12; Aidan Faulstick of Pennellville, first place, ages 4 to 7; Michael Runge of Pennellville, second place, ages 4 to 7; Olivia Jean Summers of Pulaski, second place, ages 8 to 12; Morgan Flack, Pathfinder Bank; and Dona Lee Falciatano, Oswego County Fair Housing Officer.

Missing is Aiden Bittner of Pennellville, third place, ages 4 to 7.

