A Little Christmas Concert by Concinnity Set

OSWEGO – Members of Concinnity, the local select women’s vocal ensemble directed by Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman, will present a concert entitled, A Little Christmas, at the Faith United Church on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m.

The building is fully accessible and is located near Oswego Middle School, at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego.

There is ample parking.

The concert is being offered to the community, according to the conductor, because “Tis the season to enjoy the sweet sounds of Christmas.”

There will be no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted.

Concinnity conductor Carpenter-Bjorkman promises that among familiar and traditional songs, this concert will contain a little traveling (Walkin’ Down the Road to Bethlehem), a little joy (Joy to the World, There’s Still My Joy), a little instrument (Patapan, Ring, Silver Bells), a little jazz (A Little Jazz Mass), and in Concinnity style, a little nonsense, (You’ll have to come to the concert to find out what that is!), and lots of well-wishing.

There will be an accompanying slide show as well.

