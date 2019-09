STERLING – Ontario Orchards held its annual Fall Jamboree today, Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Ontario Orchards Farm.

Families and community members walked through the apple orchard to get to the festivities, which included food, live music, crafts, bounce houses, animals and activities.

The Jamboree will continue tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event and parking is free.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...