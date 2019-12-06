A Thank You to Mayor Barlow and the City Council

To the Editor:

Tobacco-Free CNY would like to thank Mayor William Barlow and the city of Oswego Common Council for showing your commitment to protect the health and well-being of the city of Oswego residents by passing the Keep Oswego Clean initiative.

By approving this resolution, the city has taken an important step to encourage healthy behaviors and assure that all residents will have equal access to clean and healthy public spaces and events.

There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. Even in outdoor areas, the concentration of smoke can reach levels similar to those found in indoor areas.

Secondhand smoke can cause serious and life threatening health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, asthma and other respiratory problems.

We applaud the City of Oswego for banning all forms of tobacco in the Keep Oswego Clean initiative, including e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco. Discarded tobacco litter constitutes the majority of litter on beaches and playgrounds.

The litter can also pose a health threat to young children and pets, and is often not biodegradable.

This is an important first step to decrease the smoking rates in Oswego County, and we encourage other municipalities to adopt similar resolutions.

Because of these efforts, the visibility of tobacco use will decrease and a tobacco free environment will be established as the community norm.

Thank you for your efforts to improve the health of Oswego County!

Karyn L. Johnson, MSEd, CHES

Program Coordinator

Tobacco-Free CNY

