A Top-5 Tilt, Senior Night Set

OSWEGO, NY – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team will have one home game over the weekend, its final home game of the regular season.

It will be Senior Night as the Lakers honor Devin Campbell, Cameron Berry, Kristoffer Brun and Josh Nenadal following a SUNYAC rivalry game with No. 2/2 Geneseo.

Heading into the weekend, Oswego is listed at No. 4 in both national polls while maintaining its spot at No. 3 in the PairWise rankings.

The PairWise rankings will be the determining factor in who receives at-large bids to the NCAA Championship.

Oswego looks to avenge an early-season, 3-0 loss at Geneseo.

At the time, the Knights had the benefit of having played six more games than the Lakers. Entering Saturday’s contest at the Marano Campus Center Arena, both squads will have 22 games under their belts. Geneseo hosts Cortland on Friday night, putting its 16-game winning streak on the line before its visit to Oswego.

Prior to Saturday’s tilt with Geneseo, the Lakers travel to Brockport for a league bout. Since 2015, the two national powers have been trading blows, with each having a win, loss and tie in the last nine meetings.

Oswego owns the all-time series 61-27-5, with a 32-12-1 mark on home ice.

In national statistics, Joseph Molinaro has the 11th-most power-play goals with six. On the other side of the coin, Josh Nenadal’s three shorthanded tallies has him tied for third in the country. Teammate Jody Sullivan is not far behind, tied for seventh with two man-down scores.

As a team, Oswego continues to rank high nationally, sitting at fourth in team offense (4.19). The Lakers’ defense is 12th, allowing less than two goals per contest (1.90). Oswego is efficient on the power play, trailing just two other teams in the country by scoring 27.45% of the time on extra-man opportunities.

The Laker offense will be in a battle of wills against one of the nation’s best goaltenders in Geneseo’s Devin McDonald.

McDonald sits atop the country’s save percentage (958) and shutout (11) rankings. The senior’s 11 shutouts is a new NCAA Division III single-season record, set against SUNY Canton last Saturday.

In order to catch the top-5 matchup and honor the senior class, make sure to nab tickets.

Tickets are currently available online at tickets.oswego.edu, by calling the box office at 315-312-3073 or by visiting the box office during its hours of operation.

Students are encouraged to collect their free ticket for hockey games through the online portal for an easier and quicker process.

