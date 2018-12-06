Winter Weather Advisory

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM DECEMBER 7



WHAT…Lake effect snow. Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inchesin the most persistent lake snows.Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibilities at times.

WHERE…Oswego County.

WHEN…Until 1 AM Friday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be hazardous, especially in the vicinity of the Tug Hill.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

