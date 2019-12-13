OSWEGO, NY – Aaron M. Thorpe, 40, of Oswego, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday December 12, 2019.

Born and raised in Oswego, Aaron was a graduate of Oswego High School and went on to earn his BA in teaching with a history major from SUNY Oswego.

Aaron was the president of Vanguard Research & Title Services, Inc. and highly regarded for his insight and wisdom.

Aaron loved hunting and was a member of the Big Bucks Club.

He was an active member of New Covenant Community Church.

He enjoyed working around his house and supporting his children’s interests.

He was a fraternity member of Zeta Chi Zeta.

Aaron was also honored with the 40 Under 40 Award.

More than anything, Aaron adored his family, and he loved spending time with all of them.

Aaron is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Jacqueline; children, Isabella, Alexander, Lillian, Leia, and Lydia; granddaughter, Luna Thorpe all of Oswego; mother, Stephanie (Dafgard) Thorpe of Oswego; two brothers, Ryan (Diana) of Baldwinsville and Derrick Hodges of Atlanta, Ga.; two sisters, Joanna (Paul) Volkert of Windsor and Christin (Jason) Cole of Syra-cuse; eight nieces and nephews, Tyler Barycki of Baldwinsville, Cali LaMarti and Jaxson Everhart of Walworth, Evelyn and William Volkert of Windsor, Lincoln and Logan Thorpe of Baldwinsville, Nora Gibbs of Rochester, and a niece due in April 2020.

Aaron was predeceased by his father, Richard Thorpe, who passed in 2009.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 17 from 3-7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18 at Elim Grace Church on West First Street.

Burial will be private.

Aaron’s arrangements are in the care of Nel-son Funeral Home.

