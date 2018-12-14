Academic Excellence Honors Awarded At Fairgrieve

Nearly 100 students at Fairgrieve Elementary School earned academic excellence honors for the first marking period of the 2018-19 school year.

Several students across all grade levels were recognized during a recent Morning Express program in front of the entire student body and all Fairgrieve Elementary staff members.

Academic excellence recognition was given to the following kindergartners: Shelby Taylor, Logan Thornber, Arianna Badore, Carter Clark, Karena Clements, Aiden Kingsley, Shelby Miller, Ian Weaver, Lauren Cowden, Tristan DeMunn, Maverick Skilinskis, Robert Vivlamore and Kairi Yager.

First graders who received the same honors are: Richard McEachen, Ella Noyes, Kyler Vail, Jae Red Chandella Dela Pena, Avery Tice, Madelyn Vant, Carter Bogan, Cooper Bryant, Jullian DeMunn, Jr., Harlow Hayward, Henry Keltz Primeau, Logan McDermott and Evan Wilson.

Included in the recognition assembly were the following second graders: Mason Shatraw, Aviana VanSanford, Karson King, Darren Rockwell, Jersey Ryder, Alina Smale, Rowan Cowden, Lynnae LaPage, Max McGinley and Henry Tyler.

Meanwhile, third grader honorees are: Travis Collins, Jacob Morrison, Tawnee Burns, Andie Kerr, Hailey Niver, Lilliana Noel, Kylar Rando, Kyran Fitzgerald, Maxam Harrington, Lyric Schlossler, Matthew Tice, Holly Schneider, Aizlyn Adkins, Jaleel Barnwell, Addison Gleason, Parker Killmeyer and Taryn Murphy.

Fourth grade academic excellence recipients are: Melanie Richway, Kara Barrett, William Mann, Dahni Perry, Ayden Spaulding, Callen Cowden, Trevor Bentley, Olivia Gonzalez, Grace Vogel, Braelynn Horning and Brayden Wise.

Also honored in fifth grade are: Brian Santiago, Anthony Carroll, Jared Gardenier, Ayden Cusic, Kiernan Percival, Benjamin Renfrew, Jada Barnwell, Zoe Bechtel and Tyler Goodman.

Also recognized were the following sixth graders: Brock Bowering, Ernest Cross III, Albert Burns, Liam Crandall, Logan Fitzgerald, Nivah Humphrey, Steven Master, Jr., Adelaide McEachen, Savannah Mirabito, Kenadie Shatraw, Mya Carroll, Trevor Chappell, Hannah Chetney, Matthew Clark, Keaton Kelly, AnnaRose O’Dett, Astoria Reynolds and Trista Sullivan.

