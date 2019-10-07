Accomplished Pianist, Composer to Open Ke-Nekt Season at SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO — David Cook, an accomplished pianist, composer and musical director, will open the season for SUNY Oswego’s Ke-Nekt Chamber Music Series by teaming up with the college’s Oswego Jazz Project (OJP) for a 7:30 p.m. concert Oct. 23, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.

A 7 p.m. artist’s talk will precede the performance.

The pianist and composer is equally at home in commercial and jazz music, and has worked with such superstars as 10-time Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift, Kesha and Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson. Other collaborators spanning genres include Ben Platt, Lizz Wright, Thomas Rhett, Shoshana Bean and Utada Hikaru, and jazz artists such as Christian McBride, Marcus Miller and Donny McCaslin.

Cook has released two critically acclaimed records as a leader on the Brooklyn Jazz Underground Records label, “Pathway” (2010) and “Scenic Design” (2015). He also is a member of the faculty at Montclair State University’s John J. Cali School of music.

The Oswego Jazz Project was founded by music faculty members Robert Auler on piano, Eric Schmitz on drums and Trevor Jorgensen on saxophone. OJP serves as musical ambassadors for SUNY Oswego by educating as well as entertaining. The group has released two albums: the self-titled “Oswego Jazz Project” in 2007, followed by “And the Time is Now” the following year.

Tickets cost $15 for the general public; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff, alumni and retirees; or $5 for students. Tickets are available online at tickets.oswego.edu, at any SUNY Oswego box office or by calling 315-312-3073.

