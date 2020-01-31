Accomplished SUNY Oswego Alumna to Exhibit Newest Work

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego alumna Suzanne Gaffney Beason — a prolific comic-book designer before returning to the campus, where she now works — will showcase her latest work in “The Figure and The Cocktail Era, Yesterday and Today,” opening Feb. 13 at SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus.

The exhibition is part of the Community Art Exhibition Series at the Syracuse campus inside the Atrium building, 2 Clinton Square. An opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, will feature Beason speaking on her broad and impressive career in the arts, and her willingness to explore new media, with the artist talk beginning around 6:15 p.m.

The reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public. “The Figure and The Cocktail Era, Yesterday and Today” will run through May 22.

A 1984 alumna, Beason is an award-winning and nationally exhibiting artist who went into a long career with Marvel and DC Comics as a production designer and coordinator. She returned to Oswego a few years ago for her master of art degree.

Beason is now an adjunct instructor for the college’s art department, and opened a private studio where she offers workshops. Her artist talk will focus on her broad and impressive career in the arts, and her willingness to explore new media.

The SUNY Oswego Syracuse campus gallery space is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with variable evening and weekend hours; call 315-399-4100 to learn more.

SUNY Oswego’s Artswego, Student Association and art department are sponsoring the exhibition.

For more information about this exhibition, contact Amy E. Bartell, coordinator of community art exhibitions, at [email protected]

For more information on SUNY Oswego’s Syracuse campus, which offers courses in Oswego’s nationally ranked undergraduate and graduate programs for a range of learners, visit oswego.edu/syracuse.

