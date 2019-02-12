FULTON, NY – Ada Malette, 92, of Fulton, died Saturday February 9, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in Allentown, Pa., the daughter of the late Selden and Lillian (Schlicher) Repsher.

Mrs. Malette was a former office employee of Eastern Shore Associates Insurance Agency of Fulton.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Malette; and son, Michael Malette.

Mrs. Malette is survived by her daughter, Judith Malette of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Margie Malette of Fulton; grandchildren, Kenneth Malette, Deanna Leone and Jeremy Malette; six great-grandchildren; one niece and two nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private in Cobleskill, NY.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

