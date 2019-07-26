Additional EEE Found in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that two additional samples of mosquitoes, collected on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 from the Toad Harbor Swamp, have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

“We continue to work closely with the NYS Department of Health to monitor mosquito activity in and around the area,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We are also completing the steps necessary to prepare for aerial spraying to control the virus by reducing the mosquito population.”

Any plans for aerial spraying will be announced once they are completed.

In the meantime, people are advised to continue using insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when possible, and limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective.

Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.

Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.

To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:

– Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water.

– Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

– Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.

– Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

– Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

– Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

– Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

– Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

– Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

– Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...