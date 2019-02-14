OSWEGO, NY – Adrienne I. DeGroff, 89, a resident of Oswego, passed away on Tuesday February 12, 2019, at the Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Rosco and Anna (Savory) Ottman and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

She was employed with Dandee Doughnuts, the Hannibal Hotel and Loretto Heights Nursing Home.

Adrienne loved fashion, animals and sweets.

She enjoyed knitting mittens and afghans for her family.

Adrienne was predeceased by her daughter, Lana Guyer West; son, Douglas DeGroff; brother, Stanley Ottman; and sisters, Marion Pohl and Ardith Chillson.

Surviving are her children, Mike Spicer, Cynitha (DeGroff) McManus of Oswego, Brian DeGroff of Oswego, Mark DeGroff of Mexico, Sharon (DeGroff) Mandurano of Fulton and Brenda DeGroff of Minetto; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...