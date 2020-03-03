Adult Boards School Bus

SCRIBA – On 03/03/2020 at about 7:04 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Birch Lane in the town of Scriba for a complaint involving an Oswego City School District school bus.

Upon arrival deputies located an adult male sitting on the school bus along with the bus driver.

Investigation revealed that the adult male was not a student nor associated with any students normally on that bus route but had entered the bus upon it stopping for a normal student pick-up.

The man then sat down without interacting with any students on board the bus and remained on board conversing with the bus driver.

Students who had been on the school bus prior to the incident removed themselves before law enforcement arrival.

The adult male individual was transported to Oswego Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...