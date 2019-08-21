Aerial Spraying Completed in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of the target area over Toad Harbor Big Bay Swamp in Oswego County took place Tuesday, August 20 to reduce the mosquito population and the threat of the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The entire target area encompassed approximately 10,000 acres in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia.

The boundaries of the Oswego County target area were from U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south.

Pesticide was not applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Residents within the aerial spray boundaries were notified of the aerial spraying by the Oswego County Hyper-Reach reverse 911 program. They were advised to close their windows and doors and keep them closed until one hour after the spraying took place.

The Oswego County Health Department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, was applied in a diluted form.

The county contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

The procedure was approved by the state Health Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “The aerial spray will be helpful to diminish the mosquito population, but it will not kill all of the mosquitoes. People need to remain diligent about following their personal protection practices even after the spray takes place.”

