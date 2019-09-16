Aerial Spraying Completed in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of the target area over Toad Harbor Swamp in Oswego County was completed this evening, Monday, Sept. 16, to reduce the mosquito population and the threat of the Eastern equine encephalitis virus.

The entire target area encompassed approximately 10,000 acres in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia.

Last week, aerial spraying was conducted over a target area encompassing approximately 12,000 acres in portions of the towns of Palermo, Mexico and Hastings.

The Oswego County Health Department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state Departments of Health and Environmental Conservation.

The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, was applied in a diluted form.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Aerial spraying is used to reduce the mosquito population. Mosquitoes carrying the EEE virus have been found in the towns of Palermo, West Monroe, Constantia and Hastings, and five mammals have died of the disease in recent weeks.

The county health department continues to work closely with the state Department of Health to monitor EEE virus activity in Oswego County.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said it is imperative that people continue to take steps to protect themselves against mosquitoes in areas across Oswego County.

Aerial spraying can be effective in reducing mosquito populations, but it does not eliminate all mosquitoes.

People should continue to limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

