Aerial Spraying of Toad Harbor Area is Completed

OSWEGO COUNTY – Aerial spraying of portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia was completed between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20.

Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying of about 10,000 acres of the Toad Harbor / Big Bay Swamp near the north shore of Oneida Lake.

Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure to reduce Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, which is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said people in Oswego County should continue to limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, and eliminate standing water around the home.

Repellants containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions.

Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.

Additional information about permethrin aerial spraying, the pesticide label and safety data sheet, warnings and fact sheets may be found on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com and www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

For more information about EEE and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department or visit the Oswego County Health Department’s website at http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/index.html.

