After School: Y Helps Kids Reach Their Potential

OSWEGO, NY – A new school year is filled with potential, a chance to start new routines and habits, build new friendships and discover new possibilities and interests.

It’s an exciting time for many kids.

However, at the end of the school day, 1 in 5 children kids do not have someone to care for them after school, according to Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness organization.

As families are transitioning from summer to fall, the Oswego YMCA is offering programs to school-aged children throughout the Oswego city and Mexico Academy amd Central School District to keep youth active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time.

Through a well-rounded approach to youth development, the Y’s program[s] offer[s] activities in a caring and safe environment during the critical hours after school.

Whether through sports, mentorship, or academic support, the Y nurture the potential of youth throughout the school year.

“More than 11 million children are unsupervised between 3 and 6 p.m., an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Kyle Boeckmann, SACC director of the Oswego YMCA “Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and help them reach their potential.”

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, supporting their social-emotional, cognitive and physical development from birth to career.

For more information about the Oswego YMCA’s afterschool program, or to register please contact Boeckmann at 315-342-6082 or email [email protected] or visit www.oswegoymca.org

