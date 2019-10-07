After Serving Central New York For Five Years, Theatre Du Jour Announces An Intermission

OSWEGO – Owner and artistic director of Theatre Du Jour Tammy Wilkinson, said that while she loves the theatre world and has truly enjoyed this endeavor, she plans to accomplish another of her dreams – opening a float center and wellness boutique (Aqua Spa Float Center) with her fiance, Terry LeRoi, in 2020.

“We’re honored to have entertained hundreds of guests and presented numerous shows each year,” said Wilkinson. “All our efforts have been with the hopes of exposing our community to more local theatre and more local talent; to allow artists to hone their skills and be paid a little something for that – as well as creating synergy with the amazing businesses in the Oswego area,” said Wilkinson.

Theatre Du Jour’s debut of Love Letters by AR Gurney in 2014 featured local favorites Banna Rubinow and Mark Cole with director Bobby Fontana at Oswego’s La Parrilla restaurant and Bistro 197.

From play “readings” like Love Letters to full-blown interactive comedic murder mysteries like The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre, Theatre Du Jour offers genres for all tastes.

Though murder mysteries are a fan-favorite, TDJ’s diverse slate also featured play reading performances (Love, Loss & What I Wore by Nora and Delia Ephron) which have showcased local celebrities like the YMCA Executive Director Kerrie Webb, Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katie Toomey and Sistina Giordano of Bridge Street (localsyr.com).

Each show offers an immersive experience, beginning with a music and cocktail hour featuring local artists (the likes of Dan Williams, Sophie Woods and Jason Bean), photo booth activities with local photographers (Laura Brazak, Jen Marriner Photography, Nellica Rave), continuing to delicious meals from local venues and wrapping up with an interactive show and actor talk-back.

Plus, every show features prizes and giveaways courtesy of TDJ’s season sponsors at JP Jewelers.

Wilkinson built the theatre’s reputation on giving back to the community.

The troupe often appears at and produces area events including USOswego, Pumpkin Fest, PorchFest and the annual 4th of July Independence Day Celebration, among others.

Theatre Du Jour also built a name for itself in the acting community receiving 8 SALT award nominations.

Recognitions included The Eight Reindeer Monologues (Leading Actress, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Best Director and Non-Performing Person of the Year) under the direction of Jordan Westfall and Five Women Wearing The Same Dress (Ensemble of the Year) under the direction of Moe Harrington.

“The Oswego community holds a special place in my heart,” said Wilkinson. “I’d like to personally thank the actors, directors, scenic designers, amazing interns and volunteers who made the shows happen plus the many venues, photographers, graphic designers (Blackburn Graphics, Tamaralee Shutt, Brandon Holmes) and media partners (IHeartOswego, Oswego County Today, The Palladium Times) who have helped along the way.”

TDJ has performed at many area venues including La Parrilla, Bistro 197, Oswego Tea Company, Colloca Estate Winery, GS Steamers, Barnes Hiscock Mansion, Greenwood Winery, Tailwater Lodge, The Eis House and Virgilio’s Event Center – each one bringing its own special flavor to the experience!

Actors, directors, guests and friends of TDJ are invited to share their favorite memories on Facebook or Instagram using #dujourcny or #tdjfamily.

“We invite you to come on out and celebrate our final production of 2019. And, while we won’t be announcing a full 2020 slate, that’s not to say we won’t surprise you with a show here and there. So, stay tuned dear friends,” said Wilkinson.

The final show of 2019, The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre 2.0 (back by popular demand), features performances at The Tailwater Lodge on October 16, The Eis House on October 24 and Virgilio’s Event Center on October 26.

Tickets are available at dujourcny.com or at Maida’s Floral Shop Inc.

