OSWEGO, NY – Agnes Familo, a long–time resident of Oswego, before retiring to Zephyrhills, Florida, where she resided for many years, passed away Wednesday, the fifth of June 2019.

She was born February 12, 1930, in Fulton, NY, to the late Marie and Richard Barton.

She married Joseph E. Familo in 1950, and started her own successful business, Agnes’ Ceramic Studio, in Oswego, which she ran until she retired in 1982.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph E. Familo.

Agnes is survived by her six children, Therese (Barry) Bivens of Oswego, Mary Familo, Zephyrhills, Fla., Joanne Doran, Dothan Alabama, Marc Familo, Hornell NY, Joseph (Carol) E. Familo Jr, Oswego, and Stacia (Robert) Familo-Hopek, Atlanta Ga.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Agnes was a volunteer with her local church and senior center for many years and was an avid reader.

Memorial services will be held in Oswego later this year, and she will be brought to rest next to her husband at St Paul’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Monday July 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.

A Memorial Mass will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O’Lakes Fla. 34639-9978.

