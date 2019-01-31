Airman Lotito Graduates

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Alexander N. Lotito graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lotito earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is a 2018 graduate of Paul V. Moore High School, Central Square.

