FULTON, NY – Al G. Johnson, 94, of Fulton, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney NY.

Mr. Johnson was born in the town of Ira, the son of the late Albin and Adah (Ross) Johnson.

He was a long-time resident of Fulton.

Mr. Johnson was a United States veteran having served in the Navy during World War II, from 1944 until 1946.

He was honored as a recipient of the American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Medal.

Mr. Johnson was past employed as an accountant for 40 years.

He was an avid golfer and bowler.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Al was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn Johnson; grandson, Christopher Lee; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ross and Dorothy Johnson, and William and Mary Johnson, his sister: Betty Blake, and sister and brother-in-law: Orel and Patrick Gromny.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his children, James Johnson, Richard Johnson, Barbara Johnson Ouimet, and Mary Beth (Richard) Johnson all of Fulton; and his brother-in-law, Maurice “Bud” Blake.

He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jennifer (Timothy) Phillips, Gretchen (Stephen) Zoeller, Laurie (Charles) Smith, Daniel (Shannon Jones) Johnson, and Erika (Steven DeLisle) Johnson, nine great-grandchildren, Courtney, Alexa, Timothy, Madison, Kristopher, Jacob, Tyler, Tucker and Wesley; and one great-great-grandson, Liam; and several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Guy Baccaro.

Spring burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

