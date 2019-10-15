FULTON, NY – Alan D. Cordingley, 76, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home, Oswego.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son to the late Donald and Janette Cordingley.

Alan served in the United States Air Force before taking time to travel and explore various states throughout the US.

Surviving are his friends, Kathy, Pat, Josh, Tyler, Aimee and Anthony “AJ” Livingston and Julie Weaver.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

