FULTON, NY – Alan D. DeForest, 60, of Fulton, passed away Thursday March 5, 2020, unexpectedly after enduring a long illness at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia Campus NY, NY.

Alan was born in Auburn, NY, to the late Richard and Emily (Griffith) DeForest.

He remained a longtime resident of Fulton.

Alan was a graduate of Red Creek H.S. in 1977.

He worked for more than 30+ years beginning with Alcan and finishing with Novelis, Scriba, NY.

Alan enjoyed camping, fishing, and riding his Harley.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dawn DeForest; and his brother, Patrick DeForest.

Alan is survived by his children: Kellie (Bill) Phillips of Fulton, Kristie (Thomas) Marsallo of Minetto, Richard “Tim” (Alexa) DeForest of Fulton; his step-mother: Helen Dennison of Fulton; 4 siblings: James DeForest of Alabama, Deborah (Thomas) Blanchard of Martville, Coleen (Jessica) DeForest of Granby, Charlene (Ronald Eshelman) Griffith of Florida; 6 grandchildren: Daniel (Hannah,) Erica, Jack, Billy, Alexa, Jedediah Michael; 1 great-granddaughter: Lydia; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton. with a memorial service immediately following in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.

Burial will be held privately.

