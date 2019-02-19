Alan Smith, 58

FULTON, NY – Alan Edward Smith, 58, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego, on Wednesday February 13, 2019.

He was born on August 3, 1960, in Fulton, where he lived for more than 30 years with his family.

He graduated from Oswego County BOCES in 1981 and went on to work at Oswego County Industries for more than 20 years.

Alan later lived independently in Oswego for more than 20 years, in which he received assistance from the staff of Oswego County Opportunities Services for People with Developmental Disabilities, who became more like family to him.

Most recently, Alan lived in an OCO Residential Home where he received 24-hour a day care from an amazing group of staff members.

Alan enjoyed bowling, playing his records, singing and dancing, watching his shows, spending time with family and friends, and visiting his sister, Ella, in Colorado.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Mabel (Shepard) Smith of Palermo, NY.

He is survived by his brother, Bruce (Elaine) Smith of Palermo; his sister, Ella (James) Mincy of Divide, Colo.; his brother, Kevin (Stephanie) Smith of Palermo; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alan’s family will be hosting a celebration of life gathering on Saturday March 9 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St., Fulton, NY, for family and friends to celebrate Alan’s life and to share so many wonderful memories of such an amazing man.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring for immediate family members at the Roosevelt Cemetery in Pennellville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Alan’s family would like contributions sent to: Oswego County Opportunities Residential Services – DD Program, 239 Oneida St., Fulton, NY 13069.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...