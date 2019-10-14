Albert A. Hartka, 75

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday morning October 14, 2019, Albert A. Hartka, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully.

He was 75.

Albert was born in Philadelphia to a great family full of siblings.

He joined the United States Marines in 1964 and served his country proudly.

He moved to Fulton to work for Nestles where he was employed for 37 years.

Albert met and married his beloved wife, Eleanor, and raised six step-children who he considered his own.

He loved woodworking, coin collecting, gardening, and the lotto!

He most of all loved us, his family, who always came first.

Albert was predeceased by his daughter, Sheri; and son, Shane.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; daughters, Dorothy, Robin and Melissa; and son, Robert.

Instead of sending flowers, please donate to a local veterans’ organization or volunteer in one of our nursing homes.

Both really need your help!

Don’t forget.

Semper Fi, Albert Hartka!

We will never forget.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...