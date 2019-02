OSWEGO, NY – Albert Bathrick, 93, of Sterling, NY, died Thursday February 7, 2019, in Oswego Hospital.

He was born in Newark NY, but he had been a resident of Sterling for most of his life.

Albert enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

He is survived by his caregivers, Walter and Genevieve Brown of Sterling.

Services and burial will be private.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

