FULTON, NY – Albert E. Brown Jr., 76, of Hannibal, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.

He was born in 1943, in Fulton, a son to the late Albert and Martha Stoughtenger Brown.

Al was predeceased by his son, Kevin Brown; wife, Janice Brown; companion, Jean Stacey; three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by one daughter, Debra (Robert) Mastro; three grandchildren, Terry (DaMara) Mastro, Nicole (Chris) Stauring and Sarah (Wayne) Tandle; one great-grandson, Owen Mastro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal, in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...