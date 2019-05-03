Aldi Deluxe Grant Fuels Physical Fitness Fairley

A commitment to increasing physical activity among students and improving nutrition education paid off in the form of grant money for Fairley Elementary School.

The school recently was awarded the “Aldi Deluxe” grant, which aims to promote student wellness and exercise.

The $1,000 in funding was used to purchase a new cargo net and provide students with additional opportunities for physical activity.

“We’re so grateful to have received this funding,” Halliwell said. “Our students are enjoying the cargo net and it provides them with a different way to exercise.”

