FULTON, NY – Alex P. Sheldon, 30, of Parish, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 27, 2018, while visiting family in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was born in Syracuse, a son to Kenneth Sheldon and Laurie (VanLinder) Cazzolli.

Alex regularly attended the day habilitation program at Oswego Industries enjoying all their activities, especially the music and dances.

He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Tyrol Club in Solvay.

Alex liked to go bowling and hiking, play basketball, sing and had achieved his orange belt in Karate.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Pete DeGilio and grandmother, Virginia Sheldon.

Surviving are his parents; two sisters, Nicole Kraus and Danielle Sheldon; grandfather, Howard Sheldon; grandmother, Irma DeGilio; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, with a funeral service immediately following at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Everyone is invited to attend a gathering following the service at the Polish Home, 153 W. First St. S., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in Mexico Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARC of Oswego County; www.arcofoswegocounty.org or Oswego Industries, 7 Morrill Place Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

