Alfreda C. ‘Freda’ Farley, 86

PHOENIX, NY – Alfreda C. “Freda” Farley, 86, a beloved wife and mother, who cared deeply for others, passed away early on Thursday

August 23, 2018, at Syracuse Home Association, Baldwinsville.

She was born to her late parents, Sally (Carsidona) and Jack

Caltabiano on March 13, 1932 in the town of Volney (Silk Road).

A longtime Phoenix, NY, resident, she was a secretary in the guidance office for Phoenix Central Schools, retiring after 20 years in 1988.

Freda was an active parishioner of Saint Stephen’s Church, in Phoenix.

She served as an Eucharistic Minister, the parish council, a religious ed teacher, and in other capacities.

Freda was a auxiliary member of VFW Post 5540, Phoenix, and a Cub Scout den mother.

She even held the “emergency call center” in her home for six years.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 45 years, William

J. Farley Jr. in 1998; her brother, Carl R. Caltabiano in 2001; her sisters, Grace Cali in 1995 and Josephine R. Ruta in 2006.

Surviving are her children, Daniel W. (Jody) Farley of Branson, Mo., Susan M. (Lynn) Nelson of Phoenix, Alaine A. (Joe) Grabowski of Tampa, Fla., and Joan E. (Louis) Pellegrino, MD, of Manlius; one brother, Jack Caltabiano; two sisters, Virginia Palumbo and Angel Ridgeway; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday August 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

On Wednesday at 10 a.m. a funeral mass for Freda will be held in Saint Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, with the Rev. Philip Brockmyre officiating.

Interment will follow in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix.

Contributions in Freda’s memory to: Saint Stephen’s Church, Phoenix.

