OSWEGO – Alice B. Blum, 86, of Oswego NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease while under the compassionate care of the providers at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego.

She was born in Utica, New York, to the late Alden P and Laura Baird. They lived in New Hartford, New York, where Alice graduated from New Hartford High School in 1952.

Alice was a graduate of the Faxton Hospital School of Nursing in Utica, class of 1955. She moved to Oswego and worked in a variety of nursing and healthcare roles while being an attentive and loving mother to her extensive family.

She moved to Florida with her husband, and love of her life, Jerry Blum in retirement where they enjoyed several years of happy companionship in the Florida sun. They adored their Florida community and the friendships that followed them everywhere. If you were fortunate to have known “Jerry & Alice” you undoubtedly recognized the boundless love and humor they shared with each other and those around them.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Jerry, and her eldest son, Peter (Patti) Thomas.

She is survived by her brother, John (Janice) Baird of Ohio, her children, Sandra Thomas, Steven (Marianne) Thomas, David (Anne) Thomas, Gregory (Kelly) Thomas, Jefferey Thomas, Kayleen Thomas, and stepchildren Laurie (Tom) Burns, Jerry (Cheri) Blum, Jim (Gail) Blum, and Sandra (Don) Miller, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge Alice’s son. Greg Thomas, stepdaughter, Laurie Burns, and family caretakers, Jamie Mitchell and Chris Reifke, for their loving devotion to Alice, especially during the final difficult years.

There are no calling hours. The family plans to hold a private gathering in remembrance at a future date. The family requests those wishing to celebrate Alice’s life do so by donating to the St. Luke-John Foster Burden Fund, 299 East River Road, Oswego, New York, 13126.

Alice’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

