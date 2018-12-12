FULTON, NY – Alice M. Sobota, 99, of Fulton, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday morning December 11, 2018, at Oswego Hospital after a short illness.

Mrs. Sobota was born to the late Napoleon and Mary LeBlanc.

She had been a longtime resident of Fulton.

Mrs. Sobota lived a full life and even at 99 years old, she lived on her own.

She was a respected and cherished community member and in her younger years was active in both school and church volunteer activities.

She worked during the war and became an avid traveler prior to her marriage to her late husband, Frederick Sobota, who died in 1999.

Mrs. Sobota was an athlete having enjoyed cross-country skiing, golfing, tennis and bowling.

She was an active mom who helped with photography and additionally became a bowling coach to several community children.

Mrs. Sobota was also known for the “Mom Column,” which she wrote for the local newspaper.

It was important to her to make all children feel special and loved.

Mrs. Sobota was predeceased by her son, Tom Sobota, in 2000.

She is survived by her three daughters: Lorraine Johnson and Nancy Warren both of Cape Cod, Mass., and Janice Sobota of Fulton; her two sisters: Dina Koliada of Fulton and Dora LeBlanc of Norwood, NY; two grandchildren: Gretchen Johnson of Maine and Dustin Johnson of Massachusetts; three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson, Alice Johnson-Cummings and Luke Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Deacon Nick Alvaro will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Donations may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...