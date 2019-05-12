PHOENIX, NY – Alice T. (McMahon) Allen, 86, of Phoenix, NY, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019, at Saint Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY, after a brief stay.

She was born on December 16, 1932, in Malone, NY, to her late parents Mary (Driscoll) and Patrick S. McMahon.

Alice was a school teacher in the Phoenix Central School District, retiring in 1992.

She was a parishioner of St. Stephen’s serving on the Altar Rosary Society for more than 50 years.

Her life was centered around her church.

She actively committed herself to others by visiting shut-in people and offered Communion to those she called on.

She was a member of VFW Post 5540 Auxiliary for more than 50 years, and a Literacy Volunteer serving as a reading teacher for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Clifford F. Allen, on Feb. 27, 1993; her daughter, Christine Gale Sheedy, on May 28, 2008.

Surviving are her son, Timothy C. “Gweemer” Allen; two daughters Elizabeth (Richard) Livingston and Donna Bill; brother-in-law, Mart (Nancy) Allen; a sister, Kathleen Lashway; two sisters-in-law, Marion McMahon and Adela Pearson; four grandchildren, Thomas Sheedy, Patrick Sheedy, David Bill and Jessica Jennings; two great-grandchildren, Nora Bill and Ryan Sheedy; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix.

Prayers will begin on Wednesday May 15, at 8:45 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Stephen’s Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, NY.

The Rev. Joseph Scardella will officiate the church mass.

Deacon Jeff Dean will assist Fr. Scardella.

A committal service will follow in Phoenix Rural Cemetery, 126 Chestnut St., Phoenix.

Contributions in Alice’s memory to: Boys Town, 100 Flanagan P.O. Box 5000, Boystown, Neb. 68010.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan

315-695-3131

