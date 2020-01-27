All-County Band Features 14 Phoenix Student Musicians

January 27, 2020 Contributor
In front, from left are Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students Brooklyn Olschewski, Ashley Dean, Taisia Marasco and Jordyn Meyers. In back, from left are Conner Klock, Sophie Delahunt, Chase McElyea, Olivia Edwards, Luke Zellar, Nathan Gaylord, Abigail Felix, Caedance Myer, Eden Grethel and Charles Quaco.

PHOENIX – More than a dozen Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student musicians recently displayed their abilities at the All-County Band Festival in Fulton.

In front, from left are Emerson J. Dillon Middle School students Brooklyn Olschewski, Ashley Dean, Taisia Marasco and Jordyn Meyers. In back, from left are Conner Klock, Sophie Delahunt, Chase McElyea, Olivia Edwards, Luke Zellar, Nathan Gaylord, Abigail Felix, Caedance Myer, Eden Grethel and Charles Quaco.

Performing alongside nearly 100 bandmates representing all nine Oswego County schools, the 14 EJD students dazzled the audience as they played several pieces.

Selections included “Images of Ireland,” “Chasing Sunlight,” “Hercules vs. the Hydra” and “Fiero.”

According to EJD band director David Frateschi, the students made the district proud and continued its rich music tradition.

“We are so proud of these students,” Frateschi said. “They work very hard and it certainly shows during these performances.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*