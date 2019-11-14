All Fulton Elementary Schools Honor Veterans

FULTON – Several dozen veterans from throughout the five branches of U.S. military service were recently honored during Veterans Day celebrations held at each Fulton City School District elementary school.

Fairgreive Elementary School honored that population by collecting monetary donations for sick and injured veterans who receive care at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Guest speaker Jamie Hamlin, Oswego County Veterans Service Agency director, thanked the students for selecting the country’s veterans as the beneficiaries of their community service project.

More than 12,000 veterans live in Oswego County, she said, and they would be elated to receive any cards, pictures or special patriotic presentations from the students.

At Volney Elementary School, several students honored their relatives or family friends who served in the military by handing them a certificate of recognition and a hand-written note of thanks by a Volney student.

Douglas Howell, who served in the Marine Corps from 1964-198, and Commander Daniel Toolan, commanding officer of the Navy Operational Support Command in Syracuse, both served as guest speakers. They discussed the importance of doing the right thing and being a part of a team.

Those sentiments were echoed at Granby Elementary School, where 38 veterans were honored by students across all grade levels.

Handshakes, hugs and certificates of recognition were provided to each honoree, as students and Granby staff members thanked the veterans for their service.

Handmade cards with notes were also read aloud for an extra special touch.

The pride continued at Lanigan Elementary School, where Principal Jeff Hendrickson honored custodial staff member Earl Butler for his service in the Marine Corps before several students presented their veteran guests with certificates of recognition for their dedication to their country.

Lanigan welcomed veterans from World War II up to present conflicts.

The veterans were treated to refreshments in the cafeteria following the ceremony.

