All-Hoods Inc. holds hiring event for Cleaner Positions July 27 in Fulton

OSWEGO COUNTY – All-Hoods Inc., a rapidly-growing employer in Central Square, will hold an informational hiring event at 10 a.m. Friday, July 27, at the Oswego County Workforce NY office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

All-Hoods Inc. has an immediate need to fill several cleaner positions.

“We are hiring full-time cleaners to travel throughout New York State and Pennsylvania cleaning kitchen hood units for contracted businesses with All-Hoods Inc.,” said Corey Harmer, owner of All-Hoods, Inc. “This position will steam-clean and pressure-wash commercial and residential kitchen hood units working third shift mainly Sunday night through Wednesday night. On-the-job training is provided, and a driver’s license and good work ethic is required,” said Harmer.

“Team transportation is supplied to work sites; however, candidates must have a valid license to share in driving distance with co-workers. Independent leadership quality applicants will be strongly considered. We believe in hiring local talent and offer training and support,” continued Harmer.

All positions are full-time 40 hours per week at a wage rate of $11 per hour with the opportunity to grow with the company. Training is provided.

To apply, call Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for the event.

Applicants may e-mail their resumes to [email protected] in advance of the event.

