All Saints Episcopal Church Offers Free Meals To-Go

FULTON – All Saints Episcopal Church of Fulton will continue offering free meals to individuals and families in need on Tuesdays during the Coronavirus outbreak, but will close its Parish Hall dining room.

Meals will be offered as takeout only at the church, 153 S. 1st St., Fulton. People interested in receiving a takeout meal should come to the church Tuesday between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

One meal will be given per person who arrives. Because the meal needs to be carried home, it will be more basic than usual and consist of a sandwich, side dishes and a dessert.

“This is a time of added stress and added need for our community,” said Lynn Bullard, coordinator of the Tuesday Night Dinners program. “We will carry out our mission to provide help to those in need and look forward to the day when we can safely reopen our Parish Hall for dining so people can go back to enjoying a meal together.”

The church’s Tuesday Night Dinners program has served thousands of free meals since it began in 2008.

All are welcome, no questions are asked and the dinner is not part of a religious service. It is part of the church’s mission to reach out to, and to give back to, the Fulton community.

The program operates on donations. Those interested in donating can send a check to All Saints Episcopal Church at PO Box 542, Fulton, NY 13069 and write Tuesday Night Dinners on the memo line.

