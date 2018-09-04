Alleged Car Thief Caught Following Chase

OSWEGO – On Monday (September 3), at approximately 2:09 p.m., Oswego Police were called to a stolen vehicle complaint on East Sixth Street in the city.

Police responded to the area and observed a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, which matched the vehicle description given by the complainant, traveling westbound on East Bridge Street at East Third Street.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on State Route 104 at East First Street.

The vehicle failed to comply with the emergency lights and siren and continued to travel westbound on State Route 104, police said.

As the vehicle fled, it traveled through various side streets in an attempt to elude police.

The vehicle struck a parked and unoccupied car on Liberty Street then continued on, according to the report.

At about 2:18 p.m., the vehicle struck a utility pole on Liberty Street at West Oneida Street and came to rest.

The operator was taken into custody at that location without further incident.

No injuries were reported at any time during the incident.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated without the knowledge or permission of the owner.

The driver was identified to be: 18-year-old Andrew Janaro of Palermo.

He was charged with Grand Larceny 4th (E Felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd , Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanors), Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanors) and multiple traffic infractions including Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident.

Janaro was arraigned today (September 4) in Oswego City Court on the above listed charges and was remanded to Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail/ $5,000 bond.

He is to return to court on September 11 at 9:30 a.m.

