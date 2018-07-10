Allen Bjorkman Named Artist of the Month for July

OSWEGO – Allen Bjorkman is being featured as Artist of the Month for July at the Riverside Artisans Cooperative, as he celebrates his 50th year as an artist.

Bjorkman is well-known for his historic prints and restorations, but he is also an accomplished abstract artist.

A special exhibition of his abstract work is on display at the Riverside Artisans shop.

It is open to the public and features works inspired by Miro, Picasso and Calder.

In his own words, “Bjorkman draws like a grown-up child.”

Featuring limited editions, digital images, drawings and serigraphs, the exhibit is a treat for all his fans.

Riverside Artisans is also hosting a reception, free to the public, on Friday, July 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Riverside Artisans shop to celebrate Bjorkman ’s 50 years as an artist, as well as his selection as Artist of the Month.

Everyone in the community is invited to help us celebrate with Bjorkman.

To honor Bjorkman as July’s Artist of the Month, Riverside Artisans is holding a free drawing for one of his abstract pieces.

The winner will receive their choice of one his original designs.

Just stop by the shop at 191 W. First St. to fill out a raffle ticket to register for the drawing at the end of the month.

No purchase is necessary.

The winner will be notified at the end of July.

